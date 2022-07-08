Europe attempts to substitute Russian energy resources — Putin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. European countries are attempting to substitute Russian energy resources, but it will lead to price growth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Cabinet meeting.

"Europeans are attempting to substitute Russian energy resources, but the outcome of such actions is expectable - this is the gas price increase on the spot market and the increase in cost of energy resources for end users, including households," Putin said.

"This shows that sanction restrictions against Russia are much more harmful for countries introducing them," the head of state said. "Further use of the sanction policy may lead to even more severe, even catastrophic consequences on the global energy market," Putin added.