Putin, Security Council discuss development of Russia’s North

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the development of the country’s northern regions at a briefing with permanent members of the Security Council.

"We will talk today about the issues related to developing northern regions. This concerns the Northern Sea Route, the continental shelf, some other issues," the head of state said, opening the meeting. Then, he gave the floor to Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin and Special Presidential Envoy for Environment Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.