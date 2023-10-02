Ukrainian armed forces fire 35 shells at settlements in Kherson Region overnight

HENICHESK, October 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces fired 35 shells from barrel artillery at Gornostayevka and other populated areas of the Kherson Region overnight, a representative of the region's operational services told reporters.

"During the night, the Kiev regime continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Sagi, Dnepryany, Gornostayevka, firing a total of 35 shells from barrel artillery. Civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure are being clarified," he said.

Throughout the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 62 shells from barrel artillery at the settlements of Kazachie Lagerya, Podstepnoye, Krynki, Dnepryany and Solontsy.