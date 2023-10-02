US dislikes Russia’s cooperation with Latin America — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The expansion of Russia's cooperation with Latin America and the Caribbean is not to the liking of Washington and other capitals, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the sidelines of the Russia-Latin America parliamentary conference.

"Of course, I am sure that Washington and other capitals that are not eager to welcome, to put it mildly, what is happening in Moscow will take note of this event. But what is more important for us is that we are expanding the platforms of interaction with Latin America and the Caribbean," Ryabkov said. "We see a loud, concrete and constructive response from partners in this region in this respect."

Ryabkov pointed out that more than 200 representatives from a number of Latin American states had come to Moscow to participate in the forum.

"This is the first experience. Our parliament has displayed a very active, creative approach to the forum’s organization. The Foreign Ministry provided all possible assistance," Ryabkov added. "Numerous meetings are being held on the sidelines of the forum, documents are being signed and projects are being discussed. We are working on a constructive agenda."

About the conference

The first international parliamentary conference Russia - Latin America is being held in Moscow from September 29 to October 2 on the initiative of the State Duma. Legislators from Latin America and the Caribbean, representatives of the expert community, public figures and diplomats are having several days of discussions on topical issues on the international parliamentary agenda with their Russian colleagues.