Russian forces hit command posts of four Ukrainian brigades in DPR, Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian forces hit command and observation posts of four Ukrainian brigades in DPR and Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Command and observation posts of 80th and 82nd Air Assault brigades, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade and 118th Mechanized Brigade were hit near settlements of Verbovoye, Rabotino and Chervony Yar (Zaporozhye Region) and Karpovka (DPR)," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery hit enemy personnel and vehicles in 108 areas.