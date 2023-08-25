Russia wipes out Ukrainian army’s port infrastructure site in overnight precision strike

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Russian Navy delivered a strike by high-precision weapons, wiping out a Ukrainian army’s port infrastructure site over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Last night, the Russian Navy delivered a strike by seaborne long-range precision weapons against a port infrastructure site used in the interests of Ukrainian armed formations," the spokesman said.

The goal of the strike was achieved. "The site was destroyed," the general stressed.

Russian forces repulse three Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the battlegroup West supported by aircraft and artillery repulsed three attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade and 68th jaeger brigade near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Sergeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed roughly 50 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer in the Kupyansk area over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 80 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 80 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, an attack by forces of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized brigade was repulsed by units of the battlegroup Center, army aviation strikes and artillery fire near the settlement of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In addition, the battlegroup inflicted damage by firepower on units of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades and 5th National Guard brigade near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Krasny Liman area over the past 24 hours totaled as many as 80 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks, the general reported.

Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 260 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup jointly with attack and army aircraft successfully repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in areas near the settlements of Zaliznyanskoye, Kleshcheyevka and Staromikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost as many as 260 personnel killed and wounded in the Donetsk area," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and two D-20 howitzers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian army attack in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack and neutralized two enemy subversive groups in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East in interaction with operational/tactical aircraft and artillery repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Sladkoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also inflicted damage on units of the Ukrainian army’s 38th marine infantry brigade near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

"Near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the activity of two subversive/reconnaissance groups from the Ukrainian army’s 31st marine infantry brigade was thwarted," he said.

Russian forces destroy 125 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 125 Ukrainian troops, a Polish-made artillery gun and two US-manufactured artillery systems in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 125 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun, two US-manufactured M777 artillery systems, a Msta-B howitzer, a D-20 howitzer, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and an AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station were destroyed in the battles in the south Donetsk direction," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulse five Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot and repulsed five enemy attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"A field ammunition depot was destroyed near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also repulsed five enemy attacks in the Zaporozhye direction over the past 24 hours by their active operations supported by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 110 Ukrainian troops, two Bradley vehicles in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed over 110 Ukrainian troops and two US-made Bradley fighting vehicles in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Zaporozhye direction totaled over 110 personnel, two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two US-manufactured Stryker armored personnel carriers, four motor vehicles, three US-made M777 artillery systems and two UK-made FH70 field guns," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 50 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 50 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 50 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson area

Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack aircraft in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities downed a Ukrainian Su-25 attack plane near the settlement of Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft in DPR

Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane near the settlement of Semyonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept upgraded S-200 missile, 73 Ukrainian drones over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted an upgraded S-200 missile and 73 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and a US-manufactured HARM anti-radar missile and also an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted into a strike weapon," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, "electronic warfare systems shot down and suppressed 73 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular, in areas near the settlements of Olshana in the Kharkov Region, Shishkovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Berestovoye and Golmovsky in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vasilyevka, Sladkaya Balka, Inzhenernoye and Zhovtnevoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the general reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops, military hardware in 147 areas over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 147 areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck manpower and military hardware in 147 areas," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 464 Ukrainian warplanes, 246 combat helicopters, 6,085 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,492 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 6,042 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,424 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.