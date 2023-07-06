Russian forces wipe out command posts of three Ukrainian army brigades in DPR

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed command posts of three Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In areas near the settlements of Stupochki, Viyemka and Zvanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, three command posts of the Ukrainian army’s 118th territorial defense and 10th mountain assault brigades and the National Guard’s 4th brigade were destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 86 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 119 areas, the general reported.