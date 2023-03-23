Fertilizer cargo in Kotka not subject to restrictions — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Authorities of Finland told Russia that no restrictive measures apply at the moment to the fertilizer cargo in the port of Kotka, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Finnish foreign policy establishment said that no restrictive measures apply to the cargo at present," the Ministry said. "Russia assumes that loading of Russian fertilizers on board of the vessel in Kotka port will be performed shortly," the Ministry informed.

It was reported earlier that the Foreign Ministry of Finland authorized carriage of a batch of fertilizers for the Russian vessel Swem, detained in the port of Kotka on suspicions of breaching anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union.