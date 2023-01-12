Iran-Russia cooperation in military field continues constructively — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian-Iranian cooperation in the military field is proceeding in a peaceful, steady and constructive manner within the framework of common interests, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, told the daily Izvestia in an interview.

"Interaction between the two countries within the framework of common interests in all areas, including military cooperation, developed long ago, and it is proceeding in a constructive, steady and naturally peaceful manner. Both parties are interested in wider relations within the framework of universally recognized international rules," he said.

While commenting on the accusations Iran was supplying drones to Russia to be used in Ukraine, Jalali stressed that Tehran's position had been repeatedly stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. "A group of Iranian and Ukrainian specialists held special meetings on this issue," he said.

The ambassador stressed that Tehran was urging Kiev and Moscow to enter into a dialogue in order to end the conflict. He recalled that Iran had more than once declared its readiness to assist such talks as a mediator. At the same time, he remarked that the crisis in Ukraine was rooted "in provocative policies by NATO and the West."

"However, we do not consider [military confrontation] as a way of achieving a settlement. The establishment of a truce and focus on a political and democratic solution is of the essence," Jalali concluded.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied allegations that Russia was receiving Iranian drones and using them in Ukraine. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such rumors as fake news and stressed that the Russian army was using drones of domestic manufacture. In early November, the Iranian foreign minister said that Iran had supplied a small batch of drones to Russia several months before the start of the military operation in Ukraine.