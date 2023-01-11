Ukraine loses over 120 servicemen, four units of equipment over day — DPR People's Militia

DONETSK, January 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered over 120 casualties and lost two tanks, as well as two self-propelled artillery units in the area of responsibility of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past day, the department reported on Wednesday.

"The following enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed: two T-72M1 tanks, two 2C1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units <...>. The enemy's losses in manpower amounted to more than 120 men," the People’s Militia said in a message on its Telegram channel.

According to it, 12 units of armored and automotive equipment were also destroyed.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine shelled the territory of three DPR settlements. One person was killed and 11 were wounded.