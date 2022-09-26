Russian diplomat says policy of US, its allies pushes everyone to perilous point

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Monday said the unbridled support for Ukraine from the US and its allies is bringing everyone closer to a dangerous point.

"We have repeatedly sent warning signals to our American colleagues that their unbridled, non-stop ramp-up of all forms of support for Kiev, including in cooperation with their allies, is bringing us all closer to a perilous line," the diplomat said on Channel One television.

He said that Russia hasn’t stopped talks on nuclear safety with the US. Still, he said Washington is accusing Moscow of "allegedly using some irresponsible rhetoric" in this regard.

"Regarding the exchange of messages and through what channels, and in what formats that is performed, I can say that this work doesn’t stop, the nature of this exchange of messages is not subject to disclosure by me, of course. I’m not authorized to do this," Ryabkov said.

"But there is nothing here that would distinguish the current situation from the pattern of dialogue with the US through various channels: telephone contacts, exchanges of diplomatic notes, personal letters, contact through embassies - all this goes on and it will continue. We tell our American counterparts again and again, if we use the most neutral word, that they should, as they say, cool off and not escalate the situation, not bring it closer to a dangerous point," the senior diplomat said.