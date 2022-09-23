Russia takes maximum security precautions at Donbass, Northern Taurida referendums

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 23. /TASS/. Russia has taken the maximum and exhaustive security measures during referendums in Donbass, the Kherson Region and the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye Region on joining Russia, the head of the information center of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, Andrey Przhezdomsky, told the media on Friday following the results of an interdepartmental meeting on informing the population about measures to counter terrorism.

"The measures to prevent crimes, including those of terrorist nature, are exhaustive. We have certain experience of holding various kinds of mass events, and everything, of course, is under the control of law enforcement agencies. We keep working," Przhezdomsky said.

In general, as for countering terrorism in Russia, he noted that the people’s vigilance remained crucial.

"I think that the people’s vigilance remains high on the agenda. Whenever there are any signs that look like preparations for a crime, it is the paramount duty of every citizen not to turn a blind eye on this. Many terrorist attacks were committed in the past. We analyzed a lot of different events. Many of them occurred, because at the stage of preparations some people were aware and did have some information, but failed to display due vigilance and proper citizenship. This is very important in such situations," Przhezdomsky said.