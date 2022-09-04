Hinnamnor typhoon not to hinder Putin’s work at Eastern Economic Forum — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Typhoon Hinnamnor will not hinder Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"We are getting prepared for the takeoff, so, it will not hinder. It is not a typhoon any longer, it is pieces of this typhoon. According to weather forecasts, it is already gone," he said, adding that the accuracy of weather forecasts will be clear upon the arrival.

Touching on Putin’s program in Vladivostok, Peskov noted that the president will arrive in that city "late at night." "He will have a very busy day. Immediately [upon the arrival], he will attend the drills, then, he will hold a meeting of the State Council on tourism. Then, there will be a presentation of all projects, and so on. After that, he will meet with the moderators, with the participation of businessmen who will attend the forum," he added.