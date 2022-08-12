India urges Russia, Ukraine to show restraint to ensure safety of Zaporozhye NPP

NEW DELHI, August 12. /TASS/. New Delhi is concerned about shelling attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and calls on Moscow and Kiev to exercise restraint in order to ensure security at nuclear facilities, Indian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said in a statement on Friday.

"We call for mutual restraint so as not to endanger the safety and security of nuclear facilities," she pointed out.

Kamboj reiterated India’s position on the crisis in Ukraine. "Since the beginning of the conflict, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. We have called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. We support all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict," Kamboj noted.

The Zaporozhye NPP in the city of Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. The Ukrainian military carried out a series of attacks on the facility in the past several days, which particularly involved drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Most attacks were repelled by air defenses but some infrastructure facilities and the nuclear waste storage area were hit.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West imposed major sanctions on Moscow and increased weapons supplies to Kiev.