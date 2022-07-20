Kiev rejects accords and oil prices skyrocket: what Putin told media in Tehran

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. Moscow sees that Kiev is not ready to implement accords while at talks in late March the sides had practically come to an agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Replying to journalists’ questions in Tehran, he noted Moscow’s readiness to assist in Ukrainian grain exports if restrictions on food exports from Russia are lifted, talked about problems with gas deliveries via Nord Stream 2 even if it is launched right now and said that ideas on limiting prices on Russian oil were "preposterous."

TASS gathered Putin’s responses to the reporters’ questions.

On the results of the Astana Trio Summit

"We all think that it is necessary to guarantee the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and get rid of terrorists of all kinds […]. This is the main part, the most important one, and it has been confirmed once again in a joint statement."

The Troika "has some differences on what is going on in Trans-Euphrates," but there is also a shared stance that "American troops should leave this territory." "They should stop plundering the Syrian state and Syrian people and illegally export oil from there."

He noted that in general, thanks to Russia, Iran and Turkey, over 90% of Syria’s territory are being controlled by legitimate authorities.

On the possibility of talks with Kiev

The result of any talks depends on the desire of all sides to implement the achieved agreements. "We see today that the Kiev regime has no such desire."

At the Istanbul talks in late March, Moscow and Kiev "practically reached an agreement, it just had to be initialed," yet after the pullout of Russian troops from Ukraine’s central regions the Kiev regime refused to implement the agreements.

In addition to Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the UAE also offer mediation assistance and Russia is grateful to them for this. "Even a wish to contribute to this noble task is already worth a lot."

On Ukrainian grain

Russia insists on a package deal with regards to Ukrainian grain exports. "From the very beginning, we said that <...> we will help export Ukrainian grain, but we insist that all restrictions linked with possible exports of Russian grain must be lifted."

This agreement had been discussed with international organizations, and so far, no one, including the United Sates, has objected to it. That said, the Americans have already practically lifted the restrictions with regards to the supplies of Russian fertilizers to the global market. "If they sincerely want to improve the situation on the global food markets, I hope, the same will happen with the export deliveries of Russian grain."

Earlier on Tuesday, during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said that within the framework of grain talks "not all issues <...> have yet been resolved but it’s already good that there is progress." Erdogan said that the Russian stance at these talks was a "very positive and constructive one."

On gas deliveries to Europe

The West groundlessly attempts to pin the blame on Russia for the repercussions of its own mistakes in the energy sphere. "I don’t know whether it is worth going into detail concerning the energy policy of European nations who disregarded the importance of traditional energy sources and staked on non-traditional ones. They are big specialists in non-traditional relations. And in the energy sector, they also opted to stake on non-traditional types of energy."

"Gazprom has always fulfilled, fulfills and will continue to fulfill all of its obligations," yet it encounters obstacles since Ukraine has randomly blocked one of the gas routes passing through its territory.

Additionally, Gazprom has not yet received any official documents that a turbine for Nord Stream 1 would be returned to Russia from Canada soon and without it the delivery volumes along this pipeline will be cut in half. Moscow is ready to launch Nord Stream 2 but this route is now problematic as well since half of its capacity has already been allocated for domestic consumption.

On limiting prices for Russian oil

"Nowadays, we hear all sorts of preposterous ideas with regards to limiting the volumes and restricting the price of Russian oil. This is absolutely identical to what’s going on with gas. <...> The result will be the same - a price hike. Oil prices will skyrocket."

On sanctions against Syria

Western sanctions against Syria lead to disastrous results: "Almost 90% [of the population] there live beyond the poverty line. A very serious situation is unfolding." That said, humanitarian aid should not be politicized, it is unfair "to single out somebody, certain groups.".