Russia, Brazil to intensify cooperation in agro-industrial sphere — statement of leaders

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil intend to scale up mutual trade, including agricultural products, Presidents of two countries Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro said in the joint statement posted on the Kremlin’s website after talks of head of states.

Putin and Bolsonaro "welcomed reaching by bilateral trade of a pre-pandemic level and reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding and diversifying bilateral trade by increasing the share of goods with high added value, as well as economic cooperation. The sides reaffirmed their commitment to working together towards achieving a better balance in trade."

The leaders "noted the need for further cooperation in the agro-industrial sector." "The sides stressed the importance of further interaction between the oversight authorities of Russia and Brazil with a view to improving access to the markets of both countries, including by increasing the number of companies authorized to export products of animal and plant origin, as well as fish," according to the statement. The Presidents at the same time "commended the increase in supplies of Russian fertilizers to Brazil."

Putin and Bolsonaro "also appreciated the level of interaction between the customs services of Russia and Brazil, aimed at simplifying customs procedures and ensuring the security of bilateral trade." They urged "Russian and Brazilian entrepreneurs to take advantage of business and investment opportunities of both countries.