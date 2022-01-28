Moscow to take retaliatory steps amid hindering work of Russian media in Berlin - source

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to take retaliatory measures amid impeding the work of the RT channel in Germany, a government source told TASS on Friday.

"These [measures will likely] include imposing fines on YouTube, restricting the distribution of advertising by German organizations in Russian online media, introducing measures against Berlin’s media and journalists," the source noted.

On December 16, the RT channel said that RT DE satellite broadcasting was blocked and its channel was removed from YouTube once it started working. On December 17, the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media called upon Google to lift the restrictions.