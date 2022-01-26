Moscow to compete with Rome for the right to host Expo 2030 — Putin

NOVO-OGAREYOVO, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italian businessmen that Moscow will compete with Rome for the right to host the World Expo 2030.

"The Russian capital, Moscow, has put forward its candidacy to host the World Expo 2030. We know, of course, that Rome is also a candidate city," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of leading Italian companies on Wednesday. He recalled that Italy has already held such events. "Our country has never done this, although it has been participating in it for 170 years and was represented at the first Expo in London in 1851," Putin noted.

Russia was the first country to formally apply in April to host Expo 2030, proposing Moscow as the location for the event. In June, it was reported that the South Korean Busan has also applied. On October 7, Italy nominated Rome. Ukraine also applied to host Expo 2030.