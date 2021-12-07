Putin congratulates Nehammer on taking office of Austrian Chancellor — ambassador

VIENNA, December 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to Austria’s new Chancellor Karl Nehammer on the occasion of his taking office, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky wrote on Tuesday on his Facebook account.

"Please, accept my sincere congratulations on your taking the office of the Federal Chancellor. Russia values constructive relations with Austria, which have a rich history. I hope your activities as the head of government will promote the further development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various spheres. Obviously, it is in the interests of our nations and in the interests of strengthening stability and security on the European continent," reads the president’s telegram posted by Lyubinsky.

Nehammer was sworn into office on December 6.