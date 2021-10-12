Putin to meet with new Israeli PM on October 22, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are planned to be held in Russia on October 22, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"Yes, indeed, the visit of the Israeli prime minister is being prepared, it will be a working visit, it will take place on October 22 and there will be bilateral talks," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, Ambassador of Israel to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said that the prime minister’s visit to Russia was scheduled for October 22.

Bennett assumed the prime minister’s office on June 13. He replaced Benjamin Netanyahu who held that office for 12 years since 2009.

This will be the first meeting between Putin and the new Israeli prime minister. The Russian leader, congratulating Bennett in June on his election noted that he hoped for the further development of constructive bilateral cooperation in all directions.