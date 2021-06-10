Western confrontational approaches to Russia have dangerous consequences — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted the dangerous consequences of the Western confrontational approaches to Russia during the meeting with German Federal Foreign Office Political Director Jens Ploetner.

The sides exchanged their opinions about the current state and perspectives of relations between Russia and the EU, and NATO, and cooperation within the Council of Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"[Grushko] pointed at the dangerous consequences of the Western confrontational approaches to Russia. At the same time, [Grushko] pointed out [Russia’s] readiness to building pragmatic relations with European states, including at the multilateral regional platforms, based on the principle of equality, mutual respect, and consideration of interests," the Foreign Ministry said.