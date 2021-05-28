Russia calls for direct Israeli-Palestinian dialogue at UNHRC in Geneva

GENEVA, May 27. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone and is urging to launch direct dialogue to address fundamental issues on a legal basis, the Russian delegation said on Thursday at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva dedicated to human rights and freedoms on the occupied Palestinian territories in Israel.

Nikita Zhukov, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, said in his speech that "direct Israeli-Palestinian dialogue is necessary to address fundamental issues on the known international law basis." "Being a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a [Middle East] Quartet member, Russia is urging its partners to continue collective work to resume direct and constructive dialogue between Israel and Palestine," the diplomat underlined.

He also noted, "events in this part of the Middle East are fraught with further escalation and destabilization of the whole region." "In this regard, Russia welcomes the ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone. We hope it will be lasting," Zhukov said.

A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian groups active in Gaza took effect on May 21 after 11 days of intense exchanges of missiles and rockets. The armed conflict killed about 250 people in the Gaza Strip and left some 2,000 wounded. Thirteen people lost their lives in Israel.