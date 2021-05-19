Sanctions, absurd allegations poison life of generations, ex-PM says

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russia and absurd allegations from the West distort reality and poison the life of current and future generations, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday.

"The artificially created chimeras in economy and politics, absurd allegations, images of the enemy, sanctions, of course, distort reality and poison the life of not only the current generation, but future ones as well," he said.

Medvedev noted that "it is obvious that trust cannot be earned by lies, manipulations, intimidation, especially in international relations."

"Threats usually cause a reciprocal reaction, and twist the spiral of tensions, increase the risk of making irresponsible decisions, based simply on fear," the official said.

According to Medvedev, the relations between Russia and the West have returned to the darkest times of the Cold War, in terms of mutual tension and arms race.

"Maybe, in some things - let’s say it straight - we have even surpassed those times, in terms of the level of tensions in some fields," Medvedev said.