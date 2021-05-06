Lavrov castigates EU statements on Russia’s retaliatory moves

YEREVAN, May 6. /TASS/. Brussels’ statements about the illegitimacy of Russia’s steps in response to the EU’s unilateral sanctions indicate that Europeans believe that anything is permissible for them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday at a news conference following talks with Armenia’s acting top diplomat Ara Ayvazyan.

"With regard to the latest developments, we stated clearly that we had declared those people in EU agencies and a number of EU member-states personae non gratae due to the fact that they took a decisive part in another round of sanctions against our officials, including parliamentarians," he said. "The fact that the European Union declared that our actions were illegitimate and lacked international legal justification means just one thing - that the European Union believes that anything is permissible for it.".