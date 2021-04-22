Russia expresses protest over new actions of Prague against Russian diplomats

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia has expressed a resolute protest to Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka over the new unfriendly actions of Prague against Russian diplomats, a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova published on Thursday says.

"On April 22, Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka was summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry," the statement says. "A resolute protest was expressed to him over the additional restrictions introduced by Prague today against employees of the Russian embassy in Prague.