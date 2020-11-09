Kremlin: Coronavirus situation in Russia alarming, selective restrictions imposed so far

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia remains alarming, but the authorities are paying special attention to those regions where the healthcare system is overloaded. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"The situation remains alarming indeed," he said. Peskov stressed that the anti-coronavirus crisis center was dealing with the situation on an hourly basis, with particular attention being paid to those regions "where the healthcare system is already being overloaded." "You know that the government has earmarked additional funds for the purpose," he said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, certain selective restrictions are imposed in various regions "within the framework of those special powers that were previously granted to the heads of regions."

Peskov disagreed with assertions that lockdowns were imposed abroad for the most part to prevent the spread of the disease. "Not all countries go into lockdowns, many countries have the necessary potential to avoid a total economic shutdown," he noted.