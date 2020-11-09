{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Kremlin: Coronavirus situation in Russia alarming, selective restrictions imposed so far

The authorities are paying special attention to those regions where the healthcare system is overloaded, the Kremlin spokesman said
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia remains alarming, but the authorities are paying special attention to those regions where the healthcare system is overloaded. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Russia records 21,798 new daily coronavirus cases, the highest number so far

"The situation remains alarming indeed," he said. Peskov stressed that the anti-coronavirus crisis center was dealing with the situation on an hourly basis, with particular attention being paid to those regions "where the healthcare system is already being overloaded." "You know that the government has earmarked additional funds for the purpose," he said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, certain selective restrictions are imposed in various regions "within the framework of those special powers that were previously granted to the heads of regions."

Peskov disagreed with assertions that lockdowns were imposed abroad for the most part to prevent the spread of the disease. "Not all countries go into lockdowns, many countries have the necessary potential to avoid a total economic shutdown," he noted.

CONFLICT IN SYRIA
Hotbed of international terrorism in Syria virtually eliminated, says Putin
According to the Russian president, the level of violence in Syria has dropped substantially, people are returning to civilian life and the UN-sponsored inclusive political process is underway
Russian Helicopters delivers first assemblies’ batch for Mi-8AMT helicopters to Kazakhstan
The contract made in 2019 stipulates the delivery of 17 helicopter kits during 2020-2022
Donbass elections possible after Kiev gets control over Russia border, envoy says
Leonid Kravchuk said, Ukraine is ready to discuss creating conditions for holding local elections in Ukraine
Protest rally in Georgia’s Tbilisi ending
Protesters have decided to wrap the rally up and gather again on Monday at 18:00 local time
Battle for Nagorno-Karabakh’s city of Shushi continues - Armenian defense ministry
Ministry Spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan added that the Azerbaijani army had advanced near the city of Martuni, however, the defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic led a successful counterattack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat
Press review: How a Biden or Trump win may impact Russia and Minsk eyes Russian oil fields
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 6
Lukashenko asks Putin about acquiring oil field in Russia by Minsk
Russian President Vladimir Putin supported this idea
First power unit of BelNPP reaches capacity of 400 MW - Energy Ministry
The ceremony to increase the power unit's capacity was held with the participation of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko
Armenia reports fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh’s city of Shushi
According to the Defense Ministry Spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan, "there is a chance that tomorrow, the battle for Shushi will end"
Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh
The Presidents expressed their concern about the involvement of extremists from Syria and Libya in the conflict
Putin, Erdogan ready to join efforts to solve Karabakh conflict
Earlier the Turkish presidential office said that Erdogan insisted that Yerevan should be persuaded to sit at the negotiation table. He pointed out that a permanent solution to that conflict was a key factor for stability in the region
Engine failure caused light aircraft crash outside Moscow
Two people were killed in the accident
Moscow protects ethnic Russians by providing citizenship to Donbass residents — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, Kiev's stance runs counter to Ukraine’s obligations under the Minsk Package of Measures, inked by the country's president
Amber factory unearths 1.2 kg nugget
The Kaliningrad Amber Factory is the only amber factory in Russia and the world's largest located in the village of Yantarny in the Kaliningrad Region, where about 90% of the world's reserves of this valuable mineral are concentrated
Vitaly Klichko reelected as Kiev mayor
The former boxer has been serving as mayor since June 5, 2014
Russian cabinet reshuffle: 5 ministers replaced, another deputy PM added
Novak, who has headed the Energy Ministry since 2012, may become the tenth deputy of the prime minister
Russian Navy warship returns home after Arctic deployment
The welcome-back ceremony was headed by Northern Fleet Commander Hero of Russia Vice-Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, who congratulated the crew with the successful fulfillment of assigned tasks
Biden should not claim victory as legal proceedings begin, Trump says
US incumbent President hopes to regain lead in several states following court proceedings
Russia’s top brass to get first Su-57 fifth-generation fighter in December
The deliveries of Su-57 fighters with the second-stage engine are set to begin in 2022
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Lukashenko proposes Rosatom CEO to create subsidiary in Belarus
According to President of Belarus, the launch of the BelNPP will open up new opportunities for the economy
Putin, Argentine president discuss agreements on Sputnik V vaccine
The Kremlin’s press office pointed out that during the conversation the presidents confirmed their intention to enhance mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all the sectors, including the commercial and economic fields
Azerbaijan says it has taken control over Nagorno-Karabakh’s city of Shushi
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismissed Yerevan's reports of Armenia taking back control over the city as disinformation
Biden declares his confidence of winning US presidential race
Democratic presidential candidate made the corresponding statement, speaking on Friday in Wilmington
Putin signs law on new rules of forming Russian government
Under the law, the president appoints the prime minister, deputy prime ministers and federal ministers only after their approval by the lower house of parliament
Lukashenko says Belarusian doctors who leave for Poland won’t be allowed back
Lukashenko noted that this is not a threat, this is an instruction for the government
Russian Daniil Medvedev climbs to No. 4 in ATP ranking
The Russian has surpassed Swiss Roger Federer following his Paris Masters victory
Putin not planning to resign, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman assured that Putin is in excellent health
Baku reports attacks by Armenia in two Azerbaijani districts
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports that Armenian armed forces have been shelling settlements in the Tartar and Agdam districts
Biden secures 270 electoral votes needed to win election - leading media
According to their estimates, Biden won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and now has a total of 273 electoral votes compared to Donald Trump’s 213 votes
Militants in Syria disarm moderate groups, take their place
Earlier, the Russian center repeatedly warned that the militants are preparing attempts to discredit the Syrian forces
Trump campaign files lawsuit over rejected vote claims in Arizona
The suit asks for the manual inspection of purportedly overvoted ballots that were cast in-person
Nearly 20 female protesters, including former Miss Belarus held in Minsk
Security forces have cordoned off nearly the entire neighborhood near Victors Avenue, Melnikayte and Zaslavlskaya Streets and Masherov Avenue
Biden might be a strong candidate, but a weak president - expert
According to the Italian researcher Riccardo Alcaro, Biden’s position as president may be undermined by Trump’s planned contest of the vote
Russia doesn’t seek to please others, aims to consolidate itself, Putin says
Russian President pointed out that he meant internal, spiritual consolidation
Activists say more than 1,000 people detained in Belarus protests
Members of the opposition protest dubbed March of Popular Power in Minsk on Sunday failed to form a single column
Upgraded T-72B3 main battle tanks arrive for Russian troops
The upgrade includes a new fire control system with an automatic target tracker, according to the defense manufacturer
Hainan Airlines ranks first among Hainan's most profitable companies — report
By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan
Russia, Turkey signed a new motor transportation agreement
The Transport Ministry noted that the new document fully complies with the principles of international partnership and will contribute to an increase in passenger and freight traffic
Gorbachev hopes Biden aims to recover trust between US and Russia
Former President of the USSR is confident that Russia needs good relations with the US, but not "at any cost"
Russian Navy to get latest icebreaker in 2022
The Shipyard is currently mounting required equipment on the icebreaker, according to the Navy Main Command’s press office
Trump says again he won election gaining 71 mln ‘legal votes’
The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms in a number of states, the incumbent president of the US added
Lukashenko vows to hold election once Belarusian people make decision
He pointed to the West’s policy of double standards towards Belarus
Azerbaijani forces take control of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh, president says
Ilham Aliyev said that "the date of November 8 will go down into country’s history forever"
Navalny’s wife suggested diet could have caused his illness, Interior Ministry says
The Omsk physicians diagnosed Navalny with "a disorder of carbohydrate metabolism"
Erdogan calls on Putin to create joint working group on Karabakh, media report
Russia records over 20,000 coronavirus cases in the past three days
The total caseload climbed to 1,774,334
Belarus’s Lukashenko underestimates seriousness of mass protests, expert says
According to the expert, the recent visit of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergey Naryshkin to Minsk was a Moscow’s attempt to explain the real situation to the Belarusian leader
World leaders hurry to congratulate Biden
Earlier the leading US media reported that Democratic nominee had garnered 270 electoral votes needed to win
Soldier kills three people at airfield near Russia’s Voronezh
Now he has barricaded himself on the territory of a military unit, according to the source
Russian MP does not expect US’ approach to Russia to improve from Biden in White House
The Democratic nominee directly called Russia "the main enemy" of the US in his pre-election rhetoric, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky noted
