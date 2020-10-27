Russia reiterates support to CAR authorities’ efforts to ensure security in that country

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia reiterates its readiness to support the efforts of the Central African Republic’s (CAR) authorities to ensure peace and security in the country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after a meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Prime Minister of the Central African Republic Firmin Ngrebada, who is currently on a private visit to Moscow.

The sides discussed a range of issues of further strengthening relations between Russia and the Central African Republic, including closer cooperation in the political, trade-and-economic, investment and humanitarian areas, the ministry said.