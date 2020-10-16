Kremlin: Nonsense about 'Russian agents' by Western media not worth reading

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Nonsense about alleged Russian intelligence agents published by Western media outlets is not worth reading, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Peskov was asked to comment on a publication in the US media claiming that Andrey Derkach, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), was a Russian agent. Earlier, the parliamentarian released records of phone conversations, as Derkach claims, between former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and former US Vice President Joe Biden, which prove the US interference in Ukraine’s internal affairs.

Peskov said that he was unaware of the publication about Derkach. The Russian presidential spokesman wondered ironically, "why is only he [Derkach] called an agent?"

"Will you ask the Russian intelligence agencies please? Or I’d rather you did not read such nonsense in newspapers," the Kremlin spokesman advised.