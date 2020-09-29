Putin, new Japanese PM discuss cooperation in creating coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed cooperation in developing coronavirus vaccines with new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

"Prospects of cooperation in healthcare, including creation of coronavirus vaccines, were discussed," the Kremlin press service reported.

The leaders also agreed to maintain contacts at the top level as the epidemiological situation stabilizes.

"Mutual intention was reaffirmed to keep up efforts to advance the whole set of Russian-Japanese relations in the best interest of the two nations and Asia Pacific in general," the Russian leader’s press service noted.

Putin also congratulated Suga on his recent appointment as prime minister. On September 16, the Russian president sent a telegram to the Japanese prime minister, confirming willingness to constructively cooperate on current issues of the bilateral and international agendas.

The two leaders highlighted progress of the past few years in advancing the Russian-Japanese dialogue and cooperation in politics, trade, economy, culture and humanitarian sphere, the press service added.