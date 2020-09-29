Putin intends to get inoculated against COVID-19

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Inoculation against the coronavirus is the step that allows to decrease the level of measures of Russian President’s epidemiologic protection, the Russian leader has already declared his intent to get vaccinated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"There are, of course, special precautions when it concerns the head of state. He has stated already that he is thinking about the vaccine," the spokesman said. He added that "in order to decrease the level of epidemiologic precaution measures, it is necessary to get inoculated."

During his phone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Putin promised to get inoculated and visit Seoul. The spokesman specified that the "president was not talking about trips abroad in general." "In the context of the conversation he was talking exclusively about his potential visit to South Korea. He did not mention other trips," the Kremlin representative said in response to the question whether this meant that the Russian leader will return to the practice of face-to-face foreign travel after inoculation. However, the spokesman agreed that in general this measure will greatly facilitate planning such travel.

The Kremlin representative declined to comment when exactly the president intends to get vaccinated and whether he will wait until the end of Phase Three of clinical trials. "Let’s wait until he makes this decision himself," he concluded. The spokesman promised that this information will be made public. "We won’t keep it a secret," he assured.