Russia welcomes moves to re-establish Libya’s diplomatic presence in Damascus, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 3./TASS/. Russia welcomes moves towards re-establishing Libya’s diplomatic presence in Damascus, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh Issa on Friday.

Lavrov pointed out that the return of Arab states to Damascus would advance the Syrian settlement. "This process has already started. I know that you are planning moves in this direction too, and we welcome this," the top diplomat said.

Syria’s membership in the Arab League was suspended in November 2011. Most Arab states recalled their ambassadors from the Syrian capital and joined the economic boycott of Syria.