Russia grateful to US for help to fight pandemic, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia is extending gratitude to the American side for providing help to counter the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday.

"Yesterday, we received the first shipment of 50 ventilators from the US. We believe that these gestures are perfectly natural. They are exclusively of humanitarian nature, and we are grateful to the US side for the help provided at this stage," Ryabkov noted.