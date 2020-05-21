American jet transporting US ventilators arrives in Russia

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. US C-17 military transport aircraft with first shipment of 50 American ventilators has landed in Moscow’s Vnukovo-3 airport, TASS reports.

Overall, the US is aiming to donate 200 ventilators. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier pointed out that the US is delivering the equipment free of charge, just like Russia previously did with ventilators for Americans. Moreover, Russia in April sent a shipment of medical materials to help Washington to fight the coronavirus spread.