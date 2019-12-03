Putin to continue personal contacts with Juncker after his stepping down as EC president

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Jean-Claude Juncker, who has just stepped down as European Commission President, have agreed to continue personal contacts, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"Putin thanked Juncker for constructive cooperation both in the recent years and in a previous period," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides "agreed to continue personal contacts."

New heads of the European Union institutions took office on December 1. Germany’s former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen took over from Juncker as President of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union.