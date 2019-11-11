Kremlin says Morales did not ask for asylum in Russia

"There have been no contacts [between Kremlin] and Morales or his representatives," he said. "As for asylum, no one had requested asylum," Peskov added.

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales, who announced his resignation earlier, did not ask for asylum in Russia and had no recent contacts with the Russian government, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Kremlin is hoping that the situation in Bolivia will be settled based on law and will not experience interference from overseas.

"Now, of course, we are urging everyone to remain calm and are hoping that the situation in Bolivia will [unfold] in the framework of law," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Naturally, we are hoping that Bolivians will have a final say in their destiny without third countries’ interference," Peskov stressed.

The Information and Press Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a comment earlier on Monday that Russia is deeply concerned that the events in Bolivia unfolded as an "orchestrated coup d’etat," in spite of the fact that authorities were trying to reach constructive decisions based on dialogue. "Naturally, this is a perfectly consolidated reaction of the Russian side," Peskov stressed.

Bolivia developments

On November 10, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation, branding the recent developments as a coup d’etat. He stepped down following the demands of the country’s armed forces, opposition and trade unions.

Bolivia's presidential election was held on October 20. The country's Supreme Electoral Court declared that incumbent President Evo Morales won the first round. His main rival, former President Carlos Mesa, said that he did not recognize Morales' victory. After the results of the election were announced, protests and strikes erupted across the South American country. Morales declared a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to stage a coup.

The authorities of Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico as well as Argentina’s newly-elected President Alberto Fernandez have also slammed recent developments as a coup.