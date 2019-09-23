Global conflicts sparked by attempts of influencing domestic affairs, Putin says

KAZAN, September 23. /TASS/. Foreign meddling in countries’ political and social life triggers conflicts around the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a meeting of heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States’ security and intelligence services.

"This concerns the attempts to exert influence from abroad on public opinion and political life practically in any country. Thus various conflicts are sparked and traditions and historic memory formed throughout centuries are eroded. The idea of cultural and state sovereignty is called in question. The people’s right to choose their fate themselves is violated," Putin said in his message read out by Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin.

"Our common goal is to prevent the attempts of destabilizing the situation and foreign meddling in political and social processes in our countries and to ensure that interests of the society and rights and freedoms of citizens are protected," Putin emphasized.