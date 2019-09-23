Russian security chief lays flowers at Eternal Flame in Kazan

KAZAN, September 23. /TASS/. The flower-laying ceremony at the Eternal Flame was held in Kazan on Monday, involving Director for the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin and Tatarstan Prime Minister Alexei Pesoshin, TASS reported.

The ceremony was held in the Victory Park in Kazan. It was held in the presence of a guard of honor. Heads of security and intelligence services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on intelligence issues also attended the ceremony.

A meeting between heads of security and intelligence services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on intelligence issues will be held in Kazan on Monday.

After the meeting the delegations’ heads will sign a memorandum which enshrines the participants’ strive to develop the intelligence information exchange process and forms and areas of cooperation for effective prevention of domestic and external threats. There are also plans to agree on the further galvanization of efforts in the fight against international terrorism and religious extremism.