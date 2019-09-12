Former deputy foreign minister appointed senator from Sakhalin Region

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 12. /TASS/. Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko has signed the first decree at his inauguration ceremony on Thursday which stipulates former State Secretary - Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin’s appointment as senator from the Sakhalin Region, TASS reported.

"I sign the first decree as Governor of the Sakhalin Region on Grigory Karasin’s appointment as a member of the Federation Council from the Sakhalin Region," Limarenko said before signing the document.

Karasin said that in this new position he will do everything possible to make Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands Russia’s new landmark.

The former senator from the Sakhalin Region, Dmitry Mezentsev, who occupied this post from 2015, was appointed as Russia’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Belarus on May 1, 2019.