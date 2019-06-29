Putin thanks Egypt’s president for helping to arrange Russia-Africa summit

OSAKA, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed to the dynamic development of Russian-Egyptian relations and thanked his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for assistance to prepare the Russia-Africa summit to be held in Sochi in the autumn.

"Our relations are developing quite vigorously, plans are in store to take bilateral ties to a new, more advanced level. This is the objective of the Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation Agreement, which we signed in October 2018," Putin said on Saturday at a meeting with the Egyptian president on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

The Russian president pointed to el-Sisi’s performance as a co-chair of the Russia-Africa summit. "I hope that we will work together to make sure that relations between Russia and African countries are given a fresh impetus in their development," Putin pointed out. He also expressed willingness to discuss the situation in the region with the Egyptian president.

For his part, the Egyptian president said that he was paying special attention to relations with Russia and noted their "special value." "We have always sought cooperation, development of partnership in all areas, especially in the economic sector, trade and the fight against terrorism," el-Sisi stressed. He added that Cairo was grateful for the opportunity to take advantage of Russia’s experience and expertise.