Tornado kills 4, injures over 30 in US

NEW YORK, May 23. /TASS/. At least four people were killed and at least 35 injured in a tornado that struck the US city of Greenfield, Iowa, on May 21, the city’s public security department said.

According to the statement, casualty reports include only people who sought medical assistance and, therefore, the true number of injured persons could be higher.

According to Associated Press, a number of houses in the city were destroyed and a local hospital was damaged, so patients had to be transferred to other hospitals. The National Weather Service said that it received around 20 tornado reports on May 21, and most of them came from Iowa.