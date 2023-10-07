Local official wounded in terror attack in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, October 7. /TASS/. Vladimir Malov, executive secretary of the Novaya Kakhovka section of the United Russia party, sustained serious wounds this morning in a car explosion in the Kherson Region, Igor Kastyukevich, regional Federation Council member, reported.

"Today, around 09:30 a.m., a car explosion occurred in the town of Novaya Kakhovka. Executive secretary of the local section, Vladimir Malov, born in 1957, was taken to a hospital in severe condition. The circumstances of the incident are being established," he wrote.

Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo on his Telegram channel said the incident was a terrorist attack. He noted that the emergency services and law enforcement are working on site. "The crime will be solved and the perpetrators will be held liable," he asserted.