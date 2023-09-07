Drone shot down in Moscow’s Ramensky district — Moscow mayor

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. A drone was shot down by the air defense system in the Moscow Region’s Ramensky district, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"This night, air defense forces thwarted a drone attack on Moscow. No damage or casualties were preliminarily reported from the site where the fragments hit the ground," he wrote on his official Telegram channel.

Apart from that, two drones were shot down in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Thursday night. According to the Rostov region governor, Vasily Golubev, one of the drones fell down in the center of the city, damaging several cars. One person was hurt but refused from hospitalization.