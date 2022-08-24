Forest fires in Russia’s Central Federal District are sometimes due to arson — authorities

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The complicated situation with forest fires in the Central Federal District is caused not only by weather conditions but also by arson, Alexander Kozlov, head of the Russian Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, what is happening in the Central Federal District is not only caused by dry thunderstorms, hot weather and lack of precipitation, there are facts of arson," he said.

According to Kozlov, law enforcement agencies are already investigating the circumstances of the arsons.