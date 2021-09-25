Elderly man injured in gas explosion in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 25. /TASS/. A man aged around 80 was injured in a gas explosion that happened in Rostov-on-Don Saturday, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations directorate told journalists.

The gas explosion was reported at about 09:50 Moscow times. The rescuers who arrived at the site determined that although a wall between two apartments is damaged, there is no threat of collapse.

"There is one injured man, aged around 80, he is being provided with medical aid," the Ministry said.

According to a source in the city administration, 50 people were evacuated from the building. The elimination of the aftermath of the incident involves 31 people and 8 vehicles. An investigation is underway.