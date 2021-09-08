Man, woman killed in gas blast in Moscow Region, five people injured

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A man and a woman were killed in a gas explosion in a nine-story residential building in the city of Noginsk, east of Moscow, aide of the head of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Moscow Region Anna Tertichnaya told TASS.

"Preliminarily, there are five people injured and two dead. A man and a woman were killed, they are being identified," she said.

According to her, two children aged five and ten, two women aged 43 and 44, as well as a 63-year-old man were injured in the blast.

The gas explosion occurred in a residential building in the city of Noginsk, which lies east of Moscow, on Wednesday morning, causing a partial collapse of the building. Preliminarily, 30 apartments were damaged with eight of them being completely destroyed. There was no fire following the explosion. The search and rescue works and the removal of rubble are underway. There may still be people under the rubble yet to be found. The epicenter of the blast possibly caused by a gas leak was in an apartment of a large family on the third floor.

Following the gas explosion, the Investigative Committee opened a case on providing services not complying with safety requirements. The office of the public prosecutor has taken the investigation under control and is conducting an inspection of the incident and controlling the observance of residential rights of the building’s residents.