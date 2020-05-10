11 people injured in grenade explosion in the Stavropol Region - source

MOSCOW, May 10. / TASS /. The number of victims of a grenade explosion that was tossed by a man into a private home in the Prietoksky village, Stavropol Region, rose to 11, the Emergency Services told TASS on Sunday.

"Under the canopy of a private house, 18 people celebrated a birthday. Their neighbor threw a grenade, 11 people were injured in the explosion, and there are no children among them," the source said.

"11 victims needed medical assistance," the agency’s source said. Currently, the house is cordoned off. Law enforcement officers, K9 units, and representatives of operational services are working on location.