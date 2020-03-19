Bomb threats reported on six planes, says law enforcement source

"Sheremetyevo Airport received an anonymous message about bombs planted aboard planes en route from Kazan to Moscow and from Moscow to Ufa. Domodedovo Airport received a message about bombs on flights en route from St. Petersburg to Moscow, from Moscow to Ufa and from Novosibirsk to Moscow," the source said.

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Bomb threats were reported on six domestic flights in one day, a Russian law enforcement source told TASS on Thursday.

There was also a message concerning a plane bound from Moscow for or the Urals city of Perm. The source added that the planes bound for Moscow from St. Petersburg, Kazan and Ufa had landed normally, as well as the flight from Perm. No explosive devices were found on board.

Messages about bombs aboard planes started coming in on March 3. As many as 30 flight have been affected so far but all threats turned out to be hoaxes.

According to another law enforcement source, anonymous messages keep coming in, reporting bombs on planes, in court buildings, shopping malls and airports, and demanding payment in Bitcoin.