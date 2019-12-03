Bus with 35 passengers overturns in Kazakhstan, deaths reported

NUR-SULTAN, December 3. /TASS/. At least seven people were killed when a passenger bus overturned on icy road in Kazakhstan’s southern Kyzylorda Region on Tuesday, the official spokesman for the republic’s emergencies service said.

"The bus had 35 people on board. Seven died, including one person who died on the way to hospital, 28 were injured," said Nursultan Nurakhmetov, the official spokesman of the emergency situations committee at the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

No information about the citizenship of the victims is available so far, he added.

"As soon as the rescue effort is completed, [the citizenship and identity of the passengers] will be known," the spokesman said.

Nurakhmetov earlier said that the bus overturned at 5:25 local time (02:25 Moscow time). Presumably, the driver lost control of the vehicle on an ice-covered highway.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan said diplomats were checking out whether Russian citizens were on board the bus.