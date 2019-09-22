Man who wounded two Russian contract soldiers in Tajikistan detained

DUSHANBE, September 22. /TASS/. A citizen of Tajikistan’s city of Bokhtar, who attacked two servicemen of a Russian military base, has been apprehended and a criminal investigation has been launched, Spokesman for the Central Asian state’s Interior Ministry Umardjon Emomali told TASS.

"A local citizen, who is accused of injuring two Russian servicemen of the 201st Russian military base, located in Bokhtar, in the Khatlon region, has been detained and is under investigation," the spokesman said.

The suspected attacker is suffering from a mental disorder and was earlier registered with a local mental clinic, the spokesman said.

According to the Central Military District, two Russian contract soldiers of the 201st Russian military base were wounded by a local man on September 21. The base’s command are investigating the incident alongside local law enforcement agencies. The servicemen were sent to a hospital in Dushanbe. Now they are in satisfactory condition and their life is not under threat.

The 201st military base in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility beyond its borders. It is deployed in two cities, Dushanbe and Bokhtar (Qurgonteppa). Under the agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base will be stationed in Tajikistan until 2042.