Two Russian contract soldiers wounded in Tajikistan

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. A Tajik national injured two soldiers of the Russian military base stationed in the city of Bokhtar, but their lives are not in danger, the Central Military District said in a statement.

"The command of the 201st military base alongside the law enforcement bodies of the city of Bokhtar of the Republic of Tajikistan are investigating the incident in which two Russian contract soldiers suffered injuries. According to preliminary reports, as a result of a local man’s illegal actions, the service members were injured. They were not in the line of duty. The soldiers were provided with necessary treatment. Their condition is satisfactory, and their lives are not in danger," the statement says.

The 201st military base in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility beyond its borders. It is deployed in two cities, Dushanbe and Bokhtar (Qurgonteppa). Under the agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base will be stationed in Tajikistan until 2042.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units on the territory of Kazakhstan.